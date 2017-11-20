Welcome to Tuscan Archipelago
The Iron Island - Elba
We will go exploring the mines, discover the ancient mining towns, swim in the crystal clear waters of iron-colored beaches, visit the museum of the mining world and finally the local mountains will give us an unforgettable sunset.We will also take you to a company that produces wine, we will visit the cellar rooms and taste this nectar together with typical products in the area.
The Wine Island - Elba
From the small sunny plots in the valleys of Mount Capanne we will arrive to the historic farms, from the seaports from which the wine departed with small sailing boats, we will pass to the inner plain where the seven local DOCs are produced, until we come to an ancient stately villa surrounded from the vineyards to the sea.
Napoleon Tour of Elba from Portoferraio with Wine Tasting
Visiting his residence will be the starting point for discovering the old town of Portoferraio, a city-fortress of the Renaissance era. From his country residence we will go to one of the highest and most fresh spots on the island, where legend tells of a lover of the emperor and secret encounters in a sanctuary.On the tour is included a lunch at a local restaurant with a typical menu, and in the afternoon a tasting view at a wine cellar that produces wine, with tasting of wine and typical products.We have selected the best companies in the respect of the producers who have for years guaranteed a quality of products and service.
Granite Rock Tour of Elba from Portoferraio with Wine Tasting
From the museum with the most modern conception we will arrive at the quarries still in operation and we will know one of the last artisan work in the area. From the ancient fortress of the medieval village we will arrive on a magical granite cliff with minerals rising from the rocks and the most beautiful sunset from the island. We will go exploring the mines, discover the ancient mining towns, swim in the crystal clear waters of iron-colored beaches, visit the museum of the mining world and finally the local mountains will give us an unforgettable sunset.We will also take you to a company that produces wine, we will visit the cellar rooms and taste this nectar together with typical products in the area.
Elba Island Tour of Marciana from Portoferraio with Lunch
We will discover the woods and what they hide, know the young artisans of the place, we will miss them in the alleys where time seems to have stopped, we will visit the ancient fortress that dominates the village and its forests.We will also take you to a typical restaurant for a full menu.
Hills and Sea Bike Tour
Day 1 SienaArrival in Siena with own transport, welcome from the staff.Presentation of the trip, preparation of bikes, welcome drink and then dinner at Medieval Monteriggioni Castle.Day 2 Siena - Volterra 78KmStarting from Siena, crossing small hillside villages and with a view of the castle of Monteriggioni on the way, we reach Abbadia a Isola, which was an important stop along the Via Francigena, the ancient route that in medieval times connected Canterbury to Rome.Pedaling, we reach San Gimignano at 324m a.s.l., in the Val d'Elsa, a small medieval town whose many towers, still intact, dominate the landscape. Finally, we arrive in Volterra, an ancient town with over 3,000 years of history. Situated in the province of Pisa, Volterra is considered, with its Acropolis, its surrounding walls and its "gates" to the historic center, one of the Italian municipalities that has best conserved its Etruscan origins.Day 3Volterra - San Vincenzo 80 KmWe leave from Volterra, with our road bikes, after an excellent breakfast to ride through a small hamlet, Saline di Volterra, famous for its salt water springs and for salt production. Through Pomarance and Montecerboli, important areas for the development and utilization of geothermal energy, up and down through historical villages such Sarezzano, Monteverdi Maritime and Doronatico we arrive at our destination: San Vincenzo.Day 4-5 Portoferraio - Portoferraio 60.6 Km Elba islandAfter breakfast and transfer by ferry from Piombino to Portoferraio on Elba Island we leave to explore the island by road bike. Green oasis of the Tuscan archipelago, Elba island is a mixture of beaches and cliffs, terraces overlooking the sea, villages perched on the hillsides with magnificent colors, flavors and fragrances that give the impression of visiting places where time has stood still.Day 6 Follonica - Castiglione della Pescaia 70 kmAfter breakfast we will take the ferry back to the mainland and then start off from Follonica on the next stage of our journey by road bike. We will go through the village of Puntone which is situated on the Tyrrhenian coast, in an area formerly occupied by Lake Scarlino.Our ride will finish in the beautiful sea villagge of Castiglione della Pescaia.Day 7 SienaBreakfast and transfer by minibus back to Siena.