Hills and Sea Bike Tour

Day 1 SienaArrival in Siena with own transport, welcome from the staff.Presentation of the trip, preparation of bikes, welcome drink and then dinner at Medieval Monteriggioni Castle.Day 2 Siena - Volterra 78KmStarting from Siena, crossing small hillside villages and with a view of the castle of Monteriggioni on the way, we reach Abbadia a Isola, which was an important stop along the Via Francigena, the ancient route that in medieval times connected Canterbury to Rome.Pedaling, we reach San Gimignano at 324m a.s.l., in the Val d'Elsa, a small medieval town whose many towers, still intact, dominate the landscape. Finally, we arrive in Volterra, an ancient town with over 3,000 years of history. Situated in the province of Pisa, Volterra is considered, with its Acropolis, its surrounding walls and its "gates" to the historic center, one of the Italian municipalities that has best conserved its Etruscan origins.Day 3Volterra - San Vincenzo 80 KmWe leave from Volterra, with our road bikes, after an excellent breakfast to ride through a small hamlet, Saline di Volterra, famous for its salt water springs and for salt production. Through Pomarance and Montecerboli, important areas for the development and utilization of geothermal energy, up and down through historical villages such Sarezzano, Monteverdi Maritime and Doronatico we arrive at our destination: San Vincenzo.Day 4-5 Portoferraio - Portoferraio 60.6 Km Elba islandAfter breakfast and transfer by ferry from Piombino to Portoferraio on Elba Island we leave to explore the island by road bike. Green oasis of the Tuscan archipelago, Elba island is a mixture of beaches and cliffs, terraces overlooking the sea, villages perched on the hillsides with magnificent colors, flavors and fragrances that give the impression of visiting places where time has stood still.Day 6 Follonica - Castiglione della Pescaia 70 kmAfter breakfast we will take the ferry back to the mainland and then start off from Follonica on the next stage of our journey by road bike. We will go through the village of Puntone which is situated on the Tyrrhenian coast, in an area formerly occupied by Lake Scarlino.Our ride will finish in the beautiful sea villagge of Castiglione della Pescaia.Day 7 SienaBreakfast and transfer by minibus back to Siena.