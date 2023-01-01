RICERCA Restoration Studio

Art lovers will adore visiting this conservation laboratory. The base of Art Angels Arezzo (www.artangelsarezzo.org), a group of professional art historians and conservators dedicated to restoring important Arentini works of art, it welcomes visitors interested in learning about restoration techniques and seeing the painstaking process underway. Past projects have included Vasari's La Pala Albergotti from the Badia and when we recently visited, Pietro Lorenzetti's exquisite Madonna and Saints altarpiece from the Pieve was being returned to its original glory.