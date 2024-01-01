Palazzo delle Logge Vasariane

Cobbled Piazza Grande is overlooked at its upper end by the porticoes of this wonderful palazzo, completed in 1573.

Nearby Arezzo attractions

1. Palazzo della Fraternità dei Laici

0.02 MILES

Construction of this palazzo commenced in 1375 in the Gothic style and finished in the late 1550s after the onset of the Renaissance. Delve into its small…

2. Piazza Grande

0.03 MILES

This lopsided and steeply sloping piazza is overlooked at its upper end by the porticoes of the Palazzo delle Logge Vasariane, completed in 1573…

4. Casa Museo di Ivan Bruschi

0.07 MILES

Ivan Bruschi, a wealthy antiques dealer, restored 13th-century Palazzo del Capitano del Popolo in the 1960s. After his death, the palazzo (mansion) became…

5. Chiesa di Santa Maria della Pieve

0.07 MILES

This 12th-century church – Arezzo's oldest – has an exotic Romanesque arcaded facade adorned with carved columns, each individually decorated. Above the…

6. RICERCA Restoration Studio

0.13 MILES

Art lovers will adore visiting this conservation laboratory. The base of Art Angels Arezzo (www.artangelsarezzo.org), a group of professional art…

7. Fortezza Medicea

0.14 MILES

Up high to the southeast of Duomo di Arezzo, across the peaceful gardens of the Passeggio del Prato, rears the Fortezza Medicea, built between 1538 and…

8. Duomo di Arezzo

0.14 MILES

Construction of Arezzo's cathedral started in the 13th century, but wasn't completed until 1511. In the northeast corner, next to the vestry door left of…