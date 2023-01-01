Construction of Arezzo's cathedral started in the 13th century, but wasn't completed until 1511. In the northeast corner, next to the vestry door left of the intricately carved main altar, is Piero della Francesca's fresco of Mary Magdalene (c 1459). Also notable are five glazed terracottas by Andrea della Robbia and his studio in the Cappella della Madonna del Conforto.

Behind the cathedral is the pentagonal Fortezza Medicea (1560) atop the crest of one of Arezzo's two hills – the duomo was built on the crest of the other.