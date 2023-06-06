Arezzo

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
April 25, 2019: Woman sitting on a stone handrail at Piazza Grande square in Arezzo.

©poludziber/Shutterstock

Overview

Arezzo may not be a Tuscan centrefold, but those parts of its historic centre that survived merciless WWII bombings are as compelling as any destination in the region – the city's central square is as beautiful as it appears in Roberto Benigni's classic film La vita è bella (Life is Beautiful).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Detail from the Legend of the True Cross showing adoration of Sacred Wood and meeting of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon, by Piero della Francesca, 1452-1466, fresco

    Cappella Bacci

    Arezzo

    This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…

  • Chiesa di Santa Maria della Pieve

    Chiesa di Santa Maria della Pieve

    Arezzo

    This 12th-century church – Arezzo's oldest – has an exotic Romanesque arcaded facade adorned with carved columns, each individually decorated. Above the…

  • RICERCA Restoration Studio

    RICERCA Restoration Studio

    Arezzo

    Art lovers will adore visiting this conservation laboratory. The base of Art Angels Arezzo (www.artangelsarezzo.org), a group of professional art…

  • Museo di Casa Vasari

    Museo di Casa Vasari

    Arezzo

    Built and sumptuously decorated by Arezzo-born painter, architect and art historian Giorgio Vasari (1511–74), this museum is where Vasari lived and worked…

  • Duomo di Arezzo

    Duomo di Arezzo

    Arezzo

    Construction of Arezzo's cathedral started in the 13th century, but wasn't completed until 1511. In the northeast corner, next to the vestry door left of…

  • Piazza Grande

    Piazza Grande

    Arezzo

    This lopsided and steeply sloping piazza is overlooked at its upper end by the porticoes of the Palazzo delle Logge Vasariane, completed in 1573…

  • Badia delle Sante Flora e Lucilla

    Badia delle Sante Flora e Lucilla

    Arezzo

    This 13th-century abbey was rebuilt to a design by Vasari in the 16th century, and its austerely elegant Romanesque exterior stands in extreme contrast to…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Arezzo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Arezzo