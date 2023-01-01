Badia delle Sante Flora e Lucilla

This 13th-century abbey was rebuilt to a design by Vasari in the 16th century, and its austerely elegant Romanesque exterior stands in extreme contrast to the inappropriately oversized altar inside, which Vasari designed as his family tomb. His too-clever-by-half trompe-l'œil feature over the altar, which simulates a dome, is equally discordant. Vasari's recently restored painting La Pala Albergotti (c 1567), which depicts the Assumption and coronation of the Virgin with Saints Donato and Francesco, is to the right as you enter.