Palazzo della Fraternità dei Laici

Construction of this palazzo commenced in 1375 in the Gothic style and finished in the late 1550s after the onset of the Renaissance. Delve into its small museum to admire the collection of antiques, paintings and rare books donated over the centuries to the Fraternità dei Laici, a fraternity set up in 1262 to help the poor. Don't leave without scaling the staircase to the rooftop astronomical clock (1552) and popping into the small Gold Museum in the complex.