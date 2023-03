This lopsided and steeply sloping piazza is overlooked at its upper end by the porticoes of the Palazzo delle Logge Vasariane, completed in 1573. Construction of the churchlike Palazzo della Fraternità dei Laici in the northwest corner commenced in 1375 in the Gothic style and was completed after the onset of the Renaissance. The piazza is the hub of the city's famous antiques fair, which is held on the first Sunday and preceding Saturday of each month.