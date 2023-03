With its four stout towers, crenellations, moat and drawbridge, you can almost see the Rocca of Soncino under siege by some enemy of Milan's Sforza clan, which had it built on the site of a more rudimentary fort in 1473. There's a modest history museum in rooms of two of the towers, while from the courtyard you can visit various underground rooms. Parts of the later Venetian city walls (Venice was in control for a brief decade from 1499) remain intact too.