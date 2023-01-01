Teatro Verdi

This stately theatre on Busseto's aptly named Piazza Verdi was built in 1868, although Verdi himself initially pooh-poohed the idea. It opened with a performance of his masterpiece Rigoletto. Guided tours in English (and sometimes German or French) take place every 30 minutes.

Despite external appearances, the gorgeous theatre is jaw-droppingly small, holding some 300 or so in Verdi's time, but a mere 200 today due to strict fire codes. It's a real treat to catch a Verdi opera here during the annual Festival Verdi (www.teatroregioparma.it) in October.