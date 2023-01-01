A few kilometres southeast of the old city, the 15th-century Chiesa di San Sigismondo features a 16th-century fresco cycle that is a superb example of Mannerist painting. All the big names of the Cremona art scene contributed, including the Campi brothers and Camillo Boccaccino, son of Boccaccio. Camillo did the entire presbytery, with images including Adultera (Adultress) and Risurrezione di Lazzaro (Resurrection of Lazarus).

The church was built between 1463 and 1492 to commemorate the wedding of Francesco Sforza to Bianca Maria Visconti in 1441.