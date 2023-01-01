The Galleria Nazionale displays Parma’s main art collection in dark and ambiently affective environs. Alongside works by local artists Correggio and Parmigianino, you’ll find paintings by Fra Angelico, Canaletto and sometimes El Greco. Don't miss Leonardo da Vinci's 16th-century La Scapigliata, a striking High Renaissance–style oil painting on wood. You also access the stage of Teatro Farnese from here, a copy of Andrea Palladio’s Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza. Constructed entirely out of wood, it was almost completely rebuilt after being bombed in WWII.