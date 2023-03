Parma's Roman Bridge originally dates to 187 BC and re-opened to the public after extensive renovations in 2018. Two of the bridge's 11 arches are now restored and visible as part of a university-driven exhibition under the existing Ponte di Mezzo along Via Mazzani (the other nine remain buried).

It's nothing compared with Rimini's remarkably preserved Tiberius Bridge, but the stone arches are an impressive site buried under the one of the most bustling patches of Parma.