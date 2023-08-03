Parma

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Parma city center

© Denis.Vostrikov/Shutterstock

Overview

If reincarnation ever becomes an option, pray you come back as a Parmesan. Where else do you get to cycle to work through streets virtually devoid of cars, lunch on fresh-from-the-attic prosciutto and aged parmigiano reggiano, quaff crisp, refreshing Lambrusco wine in regal art-nouveau cafes, and spend sultry summer evenings listening to classical music in architecturally dramatic opera houses?

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Italy, Emilia Romagna, Parma, Piazza Duomo, Battistero at Dusk.

    Battistero

    Parma

    Overshadowing even the cathedral, the octagonal pink-marble baptistery on the south side of the piazza is one of the most important such structures in…

  • Parma, the Basilica Cathedra inside, view of the dome with the fresco of the Assumption of the Virgin executed by Correggio

    Duomo

    Parma

    Another daring Romanesque beauty? Well, yes and no. Consecrated in 1106, Parma has a classic Lombard-Romanesque facade, but inside, the gilded pulpit and…

  • Labirinto della Masone

    Labirinto della Masone

    Parma

    The opening of the world's largest maze in 2015 fulfilled a lifetime dream of art publisher Franco Maria Ricci, who once published what many considered to…

  • Galleria Nazionale

    Galleria Nazionale

    Parma

    The Galleria Nazionale displays Parma’s main art collection in dark and ambiently affective environs. Alongside works by local artists Correggio and…

  • Parma, Italy - August 14, 2021: Teatro Farnese in the Palazzo della Pilotta, Parma, Italy.; Shutterstock ID 2137288491; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 2137288491

    Teatro Farnese

    Parma

    Rebuilt to original plans after WWII bombing, this stunning theatre is almost entirely made out of wood. The great Monteverdi, frustrated by the theatre's…

  • Parma - The palace Palazzo Ducale in La Reggia di Colorno. 1498962765 emilia romagna, evening, historical, landmark, palazzo ducale, park, parma, portal, reggia di colorno, square

    Palazzo Ducale

    Parma

    Surrounded by the formal gardens of the Parco Ducale, this palace was originally built for the Farnese family in 1561. It now serves as headquarters of…

  • Castello di Torrechiara

    Castello di Torrechiara

    Parma

    Magnifico Pier Maria Rossi's impressive Torrechiara Castle is one of the most important examples of Italian castle architecture and is considered one of…

  • Palazzo della Pilotta

    Palazzo della Pilotta

    Parma

    Looming over the manicured lawns and modern fountains of Piazza della Pace, this monumental palace is hard to miss. Supposedly named after the Spanish…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Parma

Parma cathedral with Baptistery leaning tower on the central square in Parma town in Italy.

Architecture

An architect's guide to Italy’s Capital of Culture 2020

Dec 22, 2019 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Parma with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Parma