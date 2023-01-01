Ape Parma Museu

This 2018 addition to Parma's cultural landscape houses the relocated works of Amedeo Bocchi, a 20th-century Parma-born artist whose painting owes a debt to the symbolism of Gustav Klimt. Exhibitions are curated from his stirring paintings, the most compelling of which are the impressionistic studies of his beloved daughter Bianca. Additionally, the museum displays fascinating temporary exhibitions of various themes in old bank vaults, often utilising 3D, virtual reality and interactive tablet technology to enhance the visitor experience.