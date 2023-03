Giuseppe Stuard was a 19th-century Parmese art collector who amassed 600 years worth of epoch-defining art linking the Tuscan masters of the 1300s to 1950s modern art. In 2002 the collection was moved into a wing of this 10th-century Benedictine convent dedicated to St Paul, where it has been artfully laid out over 22 rooms on the site of an old Roman home.

The space also includes select works from the municipality's art collection.