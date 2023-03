One of the most striking Renaissance structures in Lombardy, the Santuario di Santa Maria della Croce lies about 1.5km north of the old town along Viale Santa Maria della Croce. The graceful circular central body of the 15th-century church has wedding-cake layers of increasingly delicate arches, and four bronze-domed chapels push out from it below, forming a cross. The octagonal interior is brimful of frescoes.