Catedrale Vegetale

On the north bank of the Adda river, a short stroll from the centre, this ambitious art installation blends the natural world with the religious in soaring wooden columns and branchlike finials that create something of an open-air cathedral. The work, completed in 2017, was designed by Lodi-born artist Giuliano Mauri and invites contemplation.

Oak saplings were planted within each lashed-together column, so that one day the framework can be removed and the trees will form their own living cathedral.