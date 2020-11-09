The Tempio Civico dell'Incoronata was built in the late 15th century at the prompting of the local citizenry, apparently after a sighting of the Virgin Mary with crown (hence the church's name 'Civic Temple of the Crowned One') on the spot, close to an infamous brothel. The church is a splendid, octagonal Renaissance affair, whose inside is a riot of gold leaf, frescoes and paintings.

Almost all the art, mostly depicting New Testament scenes, was done by Lodi's Piazza clan of artists (Callisto, Fulvio, Alberto and Scipione) over three decades in the first half of the 16th century.