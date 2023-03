The Santuario della Madonna di Caravaggio is a grandiose building started at the orders of Filippo Maria Visconti, Duke of Milan, after an alleged sighting on this spot of the Virgin Mary in 1432. With its fine dome and richly decorated 18th-century interior, it remains a major object of pilgrimage today.

It's located along a tree-lined boulevard about 1.5km southwest of the centre of Caravaggio, and some 32km south of Bergamo.