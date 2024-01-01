The small town of Treviglio, some 26km south of Bergamo, is home to an impressive church with both Gothic and Renaissance elements.
Basilica di San Martino e Santa Maria Assunta
Central Lombardy
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.87 MILES
Milan's most famous mural, Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, is hidden away on a wall of the refectory adjoining the Basilica di Santa Maria delle…
19.92 MILES
A vision in pink Candoglia marble, Milan's extravagant Gothic cathedral, 600 years in the making, aptly reflects the city's creativity and ambition. Its…
20.25 MILES
Behind striking Renaissance-revival black-and-white walls, Milan’s wealthy have kept their dynastic ambitions alive long after death with grand sculptural…
19.95 MILES
Located upstairs from one of Italy’s most prestigious art schools, this gallery houses Milan’s collection of Old Masters, much of it ‘lifted’ from Venice…
19.7 MILES
A stroll around the Quadrilatero d'Oro, the world's most famous shopping district, is a must even for those not sartorially inclined. The quaintly cobbled…
28.42 MILES
One of the Italian Renaissance's most notable buildings is the splendid Certosa di Pavia. Giangaleazzo Visconti of Milan founded the monastery, 10km north…
20.37 MILES
Originally a Visconti fortress, this iconic red-brick castle was later home to the mighty Sforza dynasty, who ruled Renaissance Milan. The castle's…
19.96 MILES
Overlooking Piazza del Duomo, with fabulous views of the cathedral, is Mussolini's Arengario, from where he would harangue huge crowds in his heyday. Now…
Nearby Central Lombardy attractions
1. Chiesa dei Santi Fermo e Rustico
3.05 MILES
One of Caravaggio's highlights is the impressive Chiesa dei Santi Fermo e Rustico, with a brick Gothic facade, fine frescoes and an imposing 16th-century…
2. Santuario della Madonna di Caravaggio
3.32 MILES
The Santuario della Madonna di Caravaggio is a grandiose building started at the orders of Filippo Maria Visconti, Duke of Milan, after an alleged…
3.81 MILES
In Pagazzano, 25km straight south of Bergamo, is this decidedly fortress-like Visconti castle, which is surrounded by a (filled) moat. The museum inside…
10.39 MILES
On a farming estate in the municipality of Carvenago some 16km southeast of Bergamo, lies the crenellated brickwork of Castello di Malpaga. This was the…
5. Castello Martinengo Colleoni
11.11 MILES
A turreted, stone hulk in Cavernago, 15km southeast of Bergamo. It was raised in the Middle Ages but substantially overhauled in the 17th and 18th…
6. Santuario di Santa Maria della Croce
11.29 MILES
One of the most striking Renaissance structures in Lombardy, the Santuario di Santa Maria della Croce lies about 1.5km north of the old town along Viale…
11.84 MILES
Completed in 1341, Crema's photogenic cathedral sports a giant facciata a vento (wind facade) and is of typically Lombard Gothic style, which uses…
8. Chiesa dei Santi Bartolomeo e Stefano
12.65 MILES
At the eastern edge of the lower town, this 17th-century church has a baroque facade (dating from 1897). Inside is Lorenzo Lotto’s largest altarpiece, the…