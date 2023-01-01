Casa Stampatori

A Jewish family on the run from persecution in Germany wound up here in the mid-15th century, changed the family name to Sonsino and began a trade that, at the time, was entirely new: book printing. The Sonsino family soon established a Europe-wide reputation and printed the first Bible in Hebrew. On show in this charming, three-storey brick house are various printing machines from the 19th and early 20th centuries, a remake of a 15th-century model, and other tools of the trade.