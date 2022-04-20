Getty Images/Flickr Open

Southeastern Sicily

Sicily's southeast is the island at its most seductive. This is the cinematic Sicilia of TV series Inspector Montalbano, a swirl of luminous baroque hill towns, sweeping topaz beaches and olive-laden hillsides luring everyone from French artists to Milanese moguls in search of new beginnings.

The region's coastal protagonist is Syracuse (Siracusa), where Graeco-Roman ruins meet magnificent piazzas, boutique-studded side streets and crystalline waves. To the southwest lies the undulating Val di Noto, its string of late-baroque towns the most beautiful in Sicily. Noto, Modica, Ragusa and Scicli are the fairest of them all, each one a feast of architectural flourishes and gastronomic delights, from artisanal gelato and chocolate to Michelin-star-spangled chefs.

Then there is the region’s countryside, a sun-bleached canvas of sleepy back roads lined with carob trees, rocky ravines pierced with prehistoric tombs, and rugged coastline dotted with crumbling tonnare (tuna fisheries), Mediterranean herbs and precious, migratory birdlife.

Explore Southeastern Sicily

  • Parco Archeologico della Neapolis

    For the classicist, Syracuse's real attraction is this archaeological park, home to the pearly Teatro Greco. Constructed in the 5th century BC and rebuilt…

  • R

    Ragusa Ibla

    Ragusa Ibla is a joy to wander, its labyrinthine lanes weaving through rock-grey palazzi to open onto beautiful, sun-drenched piazzas. It's easy to get…

  • Duomo

    Built on the skeleton of a 5th-century BC Greek temple to Athena (note the Doric columns still visible inside and out), Syracuse's 7th-century cathedral…

  • Teatro Greco

    The highlight of the Neapolis archaeological area is the Teatro Greco, a masterpiece of classical architecture that could accommodate up to 16,000 people…

  • P

    Piazza del Duomo

    Syracuse's showpiece square is a masterpiece of baroque town planning. A long, rectangular piazza flanked by flamboyant palazzi, it sits on what was once…

  • P

    Palazzo Bonelli Patanè

    Never judge a book by its cover, or a palazzo by its facade. Take the 19th-century Palazzo Bonelli Patanè, its demure neoclassical facade tight-lipped…

  • P

    Palazzo Castelluccio

    Abandoned for decades, this 18th-century palazzo found its saviour in French journalist and documentary filmmaker Jean-Louis Remilleux, who purchased the…

  • M

    Museo Archeologico Paolo Orsi

    Located about 500m east of the archaeological park, Syracuse's archaeological museum claims one of Sicily's largest and most interesting collections of…

  • B

    Basilica Cattedrale di San Nicolò

    Pride of place in Noto goes to San Nicolò Cathedral, a baroque beauty that had to undergo extensive renovation after its dome collapsed during a 1996…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeastern Sicily.

