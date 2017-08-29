Welcome to Salina
Named for the saline (salt works) of Lingua at the island's southeastern edge, Salina is shaped by two extinct volcanoes, Monte dei Porri (860m) and Monte Fossa delle Felci (962m), the Aeolians' two highest peaks. These form a natural barrier in the centre of the island, ensuring that the sleepy villages around the perimeter retain their own individual character. Tourism is most evident in the main port of Santa Marina Salina; elsewhere there's a distinct sense that the rest of the world is a long way away. If that sounds good, you'll love Salina.
Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. During the flight you will have the chance to have an amazing long distance overview of Lipari, Panarea and Salina. Due to their natural beauty and continue volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.