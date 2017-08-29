Sicily's Volcanoes Helicopter Tour from Taormina

Take this flight and discover Sicily’s volcanoes: Etna, Stromboli, and Vulcano. You will be picked up from Taormina and your first flight will be over the top of Italy’s highest volcano, Etna. After that you will continue on to admire the Aeolian Islands from the air, all the result of volcanic activity as seen in Stromboli which is in an almost continuous state of eruption. During the flight you will have the chance to have an amazing long distance overview of Lipari, Panarea and Salina. Due to their natural beauty and continue volcanic activity, the Aeolian Islands are listed by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.