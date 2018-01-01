Halfway between Trapani and Tunisia, this volcanic outcrop is Sicily's largest offshore island. Buffeted year-round by winds, Pantelleria is characterised by jagged lava stone, low-slung caper bushes, dwarf vines, steaming fumaroles and mudbaths. There are no true beaches, but Pantelleria's gorgeous, secluded coves – including Cala Tramontana, Cala Levante and Balata dei Turchi – are perfect for snorkelling, diving and boat excursions.

Throughout the island you'll find Pantelleria's unique dammusi – lava rock houses with thick, whitewashed walls, shallow cupolas, and cisterns for collecting rainwater. Near Mursia on the west coast, there are also signposted remnants of sesi (Bronze Age funerary monuments). The island's exotic and remote atmosphere has long made it popular with celebrities, including Truman Capote, Sting, Madonna and Giorgio Armani.

Pantelleria has excellent hiking trails along the coast; other popular trails through the island's high-altitude forests and vineyards were severely damaged by a 2016 arson fire that blackened 600 hectares.

