Welcome to Lampedusa

Lampedusa, the largest of the three Pelagic Islands (the other two are Linosa and Lampione), lies about 200km south of Sicily, closer to Tunisia than Italy. Surrounded by stunning aquamarine waters, it's a popular summer holiday destination whose year-round population of 6300 more than trebles in July and August. In winter transport connections are cut back and almost every hotel and restaurant shuts up shop.

