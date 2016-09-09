Welcome to Lampedusa
Lampedusa, the largest of the three Pelagic Islands (the other two are Linosa and Lampione), lies about 200km south of Sicily, closer to Tunisia than Italy. Surrounded by stunning aquamarine waters, it's a popular summer holiday destination whose year-round population of 6300 more than trebles in July and August. In winter transport connections are cut back and almost every hotel and restaurant shuts up shop.
The island's main attraction are its beaches, which are strung along the 11km south coast. The most famous, and one of the Mediterranean's most beautiful, is Spiaggia dei Conigli (aka Rabbit Beach) at Isola dei Conigli, a dreamy secluded bay lapped by shallow, turquoise waters. The beach is part of a nature reserve, one of the few places in Italy where Caretta caretta (loggerhead sea turtles) lay their eggs (between May and August). Other beaches include Cala Francese, Cala Galera and Cala Greca.