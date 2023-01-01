Basilica di San Pietro di Sorres

This 12th-century Romanesque church commands impressive views from its hillside position overlooking Borutta. The original Pisan church and adjacent abbey had long been abandoned when a community of Benedictine monks moved here in 1955 and set about restoring them to their former glory. The white-and-grey-banded facade has three levels of blind arches and is decorated with some lovely elaborate stonework. Of note inside is an intriguing stone Gothic pulpit set on four legs.