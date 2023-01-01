This 12th-century Romanesque church commands impressive views from its hillside position overlooking Borutta. The original Pisan church and adjacent abbey had long been abandoned when a community of Benedictine monks moved here in 1955 and set about restoring them to their former glory. The white-and-grey-banded facade has three levels of blind arches and is decorated with some lovely elaborate stonework. Of note inside is an intriguing stone Gothic pulpit set on four legs.
Basilica di San Pietro di Sorres
Northwestern Sardinia
