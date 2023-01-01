To the south of Mores, the mighty Dolmen Sa Coveccada is said to be the largest dolmen (a megalithic chambered tomb) in the Mediterranean. Dating to the end of the 3rd millennium BC, the rectangular construction consists of three massive stone slabs, roofed by a fourth, weighing around 18 tonnes. As it stands, it reaches a height of 2.7m, is 5m long and 2.5m wide.

To reach the dolmen from Mores, follow signs for Bono and Ittireddu and then, after approximately 6km, turn right at a crossroads. Continue until you see another right turn. Take this and drive until you get to the end of the road, from where you can continue on foot for about 200m.