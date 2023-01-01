Signposted off the main Sassari–Olbia highway, the remote Chiesa di Sant’Antioco di Bisarcio is one of the largest Romanesque churches in Sardinia. Dating to 1164, it was built over an earlier church that was destroyed by fire at the end of the 11th century. Its campanile was decapitated by a burst of lightning, and much of the facade’s decoration has been lost, but the uniquely French-inspired porch and interior convey the impression of its one-time grandeur.