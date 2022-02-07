This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…
Sulcis
Named after Sulci, the ancient city the Phoenicians established on the Isola di Sant’Antioco, the Sulcis area encompasses Sardinia’s southwestern corner and its two offshore islands. Attention here is largely focused on its beaches and coastal splendours but venture inland and you'll discover a mountainous interior speckled with historical interest.
The area has been inhabited since prehistoric times and traces of its complex past are to be found everywhere – a nuraghic necropolis at Montessu, Phoenician tombs in Sant’Antioco, Roman ruins at Nora. Harking to more recent times, remnants of its once thriving mining industry offer a sobering insight into what life was once like in these parts.
But however much you travel the area, the call of the sea is always there. Even outside summer, the Costa del Sud is a glorious sight, and the Isola di San Pietro charms with its laid-back port and wild scenery.
Explore Sulcis
- MMuseo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca
This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…
- CCapo Sandalo
The westernmost point of the island, Capo Sandalo is a superb vantage point, commanding breathtaking views down the cliff-bound coast. From the car park…
- NNora
About 4km from Pula, Nora's ruins are all that remain of what was once one of Sardinia's most powerful cities. Founded by Phoenicians in the 8th century…
- NNecropoli di Montessu
One of Sardinia's most important archaeological sites, this ancient necropolis occupies a natural rocky amphitheatre in the verdant countryside near…
- CCala Fico
On the island's northwest coast, the rocky inlet of Cala Fico is one of the island's hidden beauty spots and, along with Isola del Corno, home to a…
- BBasilica di Sant’Antioco Martire Catacombs
According to legend, St Antiochus was condemned to work in the island's lead mines by the Romans after he refused to recant his faith. But he escaped,…
- VVillaggio Minerario Rosas
In the country near Narcao, the Villaggio Minerario Rosas is a fascinating museum complex housed in what was once an important lead, copper and zinc mine…
- MMonte Sirai
Monte Sirai, 4km northwest of Carbonia, is crowned by the remnants of a 7th-century-BC fort. Built by the Phoenicians of Sulci (modern-day Sant'Antioco)…
- LLaguna di Nora
On the western side of the Nora promontory, you can often spy pink flamingos stalking around the Laguna di Nora. To learn more about the lagoon and its…
See
