Wandering across Piazza Italia, your gaze is drawn to the stately neo-Gothic Palazzo Giordano, now home to the Banca Intesa Sanpaolo.
24.88 MILES
About 2.5km north of Stintino, the Spiaggia della Pelosa is a dreamy image of beach perfection: a salt-white strip of sand lapped by shallow, turquoise…
17.54 MILES
Alghero's golden sea walls, built around the centro storico by the Aragonese in the 16th century, are a highlight of the town's historic cityscape…
25.58 MILES
Named after its resident asini bianchi (albino donkeys), the Isola dell'Asinara encompasses 51 sq km of macchia (Mediterranean scrub), rocky coastline and…
0.26 MILES
Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…
17.46 MILES
Rising above the historic centre, the Cattedrale di Santa Maria's 16th-century campanile is one of Alghero's signature landmarks. The tower, accessible…
23.9 MILES
Capo Caccia's principal crowd-puller is the Grotta di Nettuno, a haunting fairyland of stalactites and stalagmites. The easiest way to get to the caves is…
21.13 MILES
This reserve, just west of Porto Conte at the base of Monte Timidone (361m), is a beautiful pocket of uncontaminated nature. Encompassing 12 sq km of…
7.51 MILES
Signposted off the SS131 between Sassari and Porto Torres, Monte d’Accoddi is a unique Neolithic temple. Unlike anything else in the Mediterranean basin …
Nearby Sassari attractions
0.04 MILES
Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…
0.07 MILES
One of Sassari's grandest buildings, the neoclassical Palazzo della Provincia sits in stately splendour on the northern flank of Piazza Italia. As seat of…
3. Museo della Brigata Sassari
0.09 MILES
Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for…
0.23 MILES
Overlooking the charming Piazza Tola is the 16th-century Palazzo d'Usini, one of the first Renaissance buildings to be constructed in Sardinia and now…
0.24 MILES
Seat of Sassari city council and the Museo della Città. The museum is divided into two sections: the Stanze del Duca, three rooms illustrating the palace…
6. Pinacoteca Nazionale di Sassari
0.25 MILES
Housed in a 16th-century Jesuit college, Sassari's municipal art collection boasts more than 400 paintings from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. Of…
0.25 MILES
Casa Farris is a 15th-century townhouse now occupied by a women's clothing shop.
0.25 MILES
Just north of Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, Piazza Tola was medieval Sassari's main square where condemned heretics were burned at the stake. Overlooking…