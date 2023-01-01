Museo della Brigata Sassari

Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for bravery in the face of appalling conditions. You can glean something of the suffering the brigade endured in this tiny museum in the regiment’s city-centre barracks. Uniforms, photos, documents and other memorabilia testify to the bravery of the Sardinian soldiers, who were thrown into battle against the Austrians in northern Italy.