Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for bravery in the face of appalling conditions. You can glean something of the suffering the brigade endured in this tiny museum in the regiment’s city-centre barracks. Uniforms, photos, documents and other memorabilia testify to the bravery of the Sardinian soldiers, who were thrown into battle against the Austrians in northern Italy.
Museo della Brigata Sassari
Sassari
