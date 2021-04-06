Voted one of the most beautiful villages in Italy and winner of a sustainability award in 2019, Sappada (Plodn in dialect) is a picture-postcard alpine village set on a sunny slope surrounded by dramatic Dolomitic peaks. The village sits on the border of the Veneto, Carnia and Carinthia (Austria) and was settled by families from East Tyrol. As such, it remains a linguistic island and the inhabitants proudly maintain their unique culture and traditions.

The town's most prominent feature is its historic blockbau houses, readily viewed in Sappada Vecchia and Cima Sappada, the oldest areas of the village where the first 15 families of Sappada settled. It’s a unique style similar to Nordic building techniques where logs are laid on top of one another in an interlocking pattern. In summer, Sappadini take great pride in filling their balconies and window sills with vibrant flower displays.