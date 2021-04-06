A carefully composed house-museum reconstructing the life and times of historic Sappada in one of the oldest houses in the village. Peopled by straw…
Sappada
Voted one of the most beautiful villages in Italy and winner of a sustainability award in 2019, Sappada (Plodn in dialect) is a picture-postcard alpine village set on a sunny slope surrounded by dramatic Dolomitic peaks. The village sits on the border of the Veneto, Carnia and Carinthia (Austria) and was settled by families from East Tyrol. As such, it remains a linguistic island and the inhabitants proudly maintain their unique culture and traditions.
The town's most prominent feature is its historic blockbau houses, readily viewed in Sappada Vecchia and Cima Sappada, the oldest areas of the village where the first 15 families of Sappada settled. It’s a unique style similar to Nordic building techniques where logs are laid on top of one another in an interlocking pattern. In summer, Sappadini take great pride in filling their balconies and window sills with vibrant flower displays.
Explore Sappada
- GGiuseppe Fontana Ethnographic Museum
A carefully composed house-museum reconstructing the life and times of historic Sappada in one of the oldest houses in the village. Peopled by straw…
- PPiccolo Museo della Grande Guerra
This tiny museum dedicated to the First World War, preserves original documents, photos and ancient weapons. It honours local resistance fighters who…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sappada.
See
Giuseppe Fontana Ethnographic Museum
A carefully composed house-museum reconstructing the life and times of historic Sappada in one of the oldest houses in the village. Peopled by straw…
See
Piccolo Museo della Grande Guerra
This tiny museum dedicated to the First World War, preserves original documents, photos and ancient weapons. It honours local resistance fighters who…