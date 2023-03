Over five very historic miles from the start of the Appian Way, this ruin was once a tomb dating to the 1st century BC. In the eons since it has been a watchtower, farmhouse, stable and more. It's a moody mess today and for many it marks the end of their Appian Way trek by foot or bike.

Note: the C11 and 765 buses pass right by on the Via di Torricola, but there's no nearby stop and drivers won't pick up or discharge passengers. It's outrageous, so write your senator, care of the Forum, Roma.