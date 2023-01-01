Fondazione Pastificio Cerere

A former pasta factory that hung up its spaghetti racks in 1960 after 55 years of business, this is now a contemporary art hub, with regular shows in the building’s galleries and courtyards. The Pastificio came to prominence in the 1980s as home of the Nuova Scuola Romana (New Roman School), a group of six artists who still still show here, alongside a new generation that includes Maurizio Savini, famous for his pink chewing gum sculptures.