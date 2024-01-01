The small Chiesa di Santa Lucia in Selci is a convent church devoted to the 4th-century martyr St Lucy. It dates to some time before the 8th century, but was reconstructed by Carlo Maderno in the 16th century, who kept it within the then monastery, hence the lack of a facade. It was later restored by Borromini in the 17th century.
