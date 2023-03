The Piè di Marmo is one of the Romans’ favourite monuments. This giant marble foot started life attached to a statue in a 1st-century temple dedicated to the Egyptian gods Isis and Serapis. Some 1600 years later it cropped up on the street that now bears its name, Via del Piè di Marmo. It was moved to its current position in 1878 to clear a path for King Vittorio Emanuele II’s funeral procession to the Pantheon.