Also known as the Tempio del Divo Romolo, this 4th-century brick temple on the Roman Forum was once thought to have been dedicated to Valerio Romolo, the son of the emperor Maxentius. However, recent theories claim it was built in honour of Jupiter Stator. Maxentius started work on the circular building, which was later finished by his successor Constantine.

Access to the temple, which is used to host temporary exhibitions, is with the SUPER ticket.