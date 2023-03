The medieval Chiesa di San Giorgio in Velabro is a beautiful, atmospheric church whose original 7th-century portico was completely destroyed by a Mafia bomb attack in 1993. Its interior, divided by bare granite columns, features a colourful apse fresco attributed to Pietro Cavallini and his students.

The name Velabro is a reference to the Velabrum, the marshy area where tradition holds that Romulus and Remus were rescued after they'd been set adrift on the Tiber.