The state-of-the-art Juventus Stadium has a museum that will blind you with its silverware (32 Serie A titles – and the rest!) and proudly recounts how it was all amassed. On match days your museum visit can include viewing the team's match prep behind the scenes (€30).

The museum lies about 8km northwest of the centre. Get there via bus No 72, which stops near the corner of Via XX Settembre and Via Bertola.