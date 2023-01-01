Museo Ettore Fico

This sleek, contemporary gallery joins Turin's already stellar collection of pivotal art foundations. Set in an old factory in a hipster, postindustrial neighbourhood north of the Dora River, MEF has three major shows per year, with high-profile monographic exhibitions as well as installation work by contemporary artists, along with design, fashion or film-based shows. Work by Ettore Fico, the late Torinese painter to whom the museum is dedicated, also features.

Catch bus 46 from Piazza XVIII Dicembre. A taxi from the centre will cost around €8.