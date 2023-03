Encased in the crypt of Santo Sudario church, this fascinating museum documents one of the most studied objects in human history: the Holy Shroud. Despite the shroud's debated authenticity, its story unfolds like a gripping suspense mystery, with countless plots, subplots and revelations. Note the shroud itself is not on display here; it's kept in the Cattedrale di San Giovanni Battista and shown occasionally by decree of the Pope.