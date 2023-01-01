Set in the architecturally striking new headquarters of the famed coffee chain, the Museo Lavazza takes you deep into the world of the heady caffeine-filled brew. The hypermodern three-floor museum has interactive touch screens that show every stage of the cycle, from shade grown plants to roasteries and then on to cafes around the globe. You'll also learn about the Lavazza family, and its role in shaping Italy's love for espresso from a tiny grocery in the 19th century.

Another floor is dedicated to Lavazza advertising, with immersive sets where you can snap some amusing photos. The tour ends with a tasting of a well-pulled espresso from single-origin beans, plus a coffee cream dessert that seems lighter than air.