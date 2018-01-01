Welcome to Rapallo
Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure Tour with Genoa Port Pickup
While you're in port in Genoa, head off on a private shore excursion to discover Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure. After pickup from the Genoa port, your driver will take you by comfortable vehicle to Portofino, known as one of the most popular resort towns in the Italian Riviera. Be enchanted by the mixture of landscapes comprised of tall, delicately colored buildings and a deep turquoise sea backed by Monte Portofino. Head to the Piazzetta, the center stage of life in Portofino, and enjoy the sight of yachts and luxury boats bobbing in the harbor once used for fishing boats.Visit the 16th-century Castello Brown independently, and learn how the castle played an important strategic role in defending Portofino against intruders. Walk to the Church of St George, which preserves the sacred relics of the patron saint of Portofino. Discover the old castle and the baroque Church of San Giorgio and enjoy magnificent views of the Mediterranean coastline with its steep cliffs.Portofino also offers many elegant boutiques with all kinds of clothing and jewelry. Stop at an Italian café and enjoy delicious pizza and unique wine blends (own expense).Next, hop back in your vehicle and enjoy a relaxing drive to Santa Margherita Ligure. Explore this ancient fishing village, set between beautiful Rapallo and Portofino, and discover the charming fishermen’s houses. Enjoy leisure time to admire the stunning Ligurian coast and marvel at the emerald turquoise water and picturesque landscapes. At the end of your day trip, your driver will bring you back to your ship in Genoa.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Genoa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
4-Day Liguria Tour from Milan
Your 4-day Liguria tour introduces you to the coastal delights of Liguria in northwest Italy. Straddling the coastline from the French border down to Tuscany, the region is home to the so-called Italian Riviera, typified by sandy beaches and laid-back seaside towns. With a 4-star hotel in the region’s main town of Genoa as your base, your tour includes excursions to towns that sit both east and west of it along the Italian Riviera. Travel west along the Riviera di Ponente coastline to visit the town of San Remo. Then, head east of Genoa to rugged Riviera di Levante, where mountains stretch down to meet the sea. The area was once notoriously hard to access, with some villages only accessible by boat. Your tour takes the hassle out of finding the best way around with all your transport worked out for you. Visit fishing-villages-turned-chic-resorts such as Portovenere, Rapallo, Portofino and Santa Margherita Ligure, and explore the charming villages that cling to the cliffs in the UNESCO-listed Cinque Terre. Please note: The listed price does not include a city tax, payable at the time of hotel check-in. The tax is required by the hotels and is not within our control. Hotels are subject to availability at time of booking. In the rare event that the mentioned hotel is unavailable, you will be accommodated in another centrally located hotel of the same star rating. During Salone Nautico Boat Show Event that takes place in October (dates are not confirmed yet) overnight will be in the East Riviera of Rapallo or Santa Margherita Ligure instead of Genova
Half-day Walking tour of Portofino and the Pearls of Tigullio Gulf
Meet your guide in Rapallo, where you'll walk through lively alleyways and the picturesque plazas of this seaside resort town. Next, you'll take a boat to Portofino, sailing along the coast of the Tigullio Gulf. The ride takes about 30 minutes. In Portofino you'll take a short walking tour then have free time to shop, eat, and take photos. Or, you can simply relax with an espresso or glass of wine while taking in the lush gardens and luxury yachts that characterize this town, which is a popular vacation spot for celebrities. Take a 15-minute trip from Portofino to the vibrant Santa Margherita Ligure. Visit the ancient Castle and Baroque Basilica, and walk through the historic center of the village. At the end of the tour you can spend more time on your own in Santa Margherita, or head back to Rapallo.
4 Day Italian Riviera from Milan
Day 1 Departure at 08.30 am from Milan to Genoa (departure is also possible directly from Genoa joining the group at 10.30). Seaport, one of the largest of the Southern Europe, the first in Italy; 6th city of the country, this town has an important history, as a Maritime Republic. Its historical center has grown around the dock, is full of narrow and characteristic streets and has a medieval origin. Visit of the modern zone of “Ancient Port”, restored for the 500 years of America discovery by Christopher Columbus. Here we find the Aquarius, the second biggest in Europe. Free time for lunch. Accommodation in hotel and free evening for personal interests. Overnight in the center of Genoa in a 4 stars hotel. Day 2 - B Breakfast at the hotel and outgoing to Sanremo, defined as the city of flowers and sun, known all over the world for the Italian Song Festival. Its economy is based on flower farming and tourism. This little town of Riviera di Ponente (Western Riviera), offers many possibilities of entertainment like beaches and nice promenades. Its famous Casino is situated on the top of the most elegant street of the town, where you can find shops of clothes and many others. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon return to Genoa along the Rivera di Ponente and passing through characteristic villages. Overnight in the hotel. Day 3 - B Breakfast at the hotel and departure to Portovenere, a fishermen village located at the end of La Spezia Gulf. Visit. Ferry to Cinque Terre (if the atmospheric conditions doesn’t permit the boarding, the visit will be done with a panoramic itinerary in minibus.) Heritage of the Unesco, these 5 fishermen villages, symbolize a group unique in the World for its beautiful landscape and the medieval style of their buildings. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon coming back to Genoa. Overnight at the hotel. Day 4 - B Breakfast at the hotel and departure to Rapallo. Famous tourist centre, Visit. Here, we invite you to try a slice of focaccia, typical local bread with its amazing variety, only produced in this area. Then, road to Portofino. Around a little square, you can have a nice view of a group of high, colored and picturesque houses. In the small port, during the high season, you can see expensive yachts from every part of the world. Visit. Finally, stop in Santa Margherita, famous seaside city of Riviera di Levante (Eastern Riviera), located in the Tigullio Gulf and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, return to Milan.Day 4 can be changed into day 2 and vice versa in case of organizational needs.
7-Days Italian Lakes and Riviera Tour from Milan
Day 1 Depart at 8:30am from the Starhotel Ritz in Milan to Lake Orta, a small and charming lake situated in the North-eastern side of the region Piedmont. Stop in the beautiful village of Orta San Giulio for a short visit. Then, take a private boat to the island of San Giulio, just in front of the village. After a short visit, back to Orta and depart by bus to Stresa, on Lake Maggiore. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon, tour Pescatori (Fishermen island) and Bella island by private boat. Return to Stresa. At the end of the visit depart to Como. Overnight in the heart of Como.Day 2 (B)After breakfast take a short visit of Como, an amazing small province rich of atmospheres, panoramas, and human takeovers. Board the boat to Bellagio. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon depart to Bergamo with a panoramic tour along the coast of the lake. The city is characterized by a division of the urban structure on two levels, the 'Lower town', modern and dynamic, and the famous 'Upper town', a truly historic and artistic jewel. Short walking tour inside the city center then transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Bergamo city centre.Day 3 (B)Have breakfast, depart for Lake Garda, the largest in Italy. Take a boat and get a nice view of the Sirmione Cape, the castle and the Catullo’s ruins. Next, depart for Riva del Garda on the north side of the lake. Its historic center shows the signs of the Venetian domain. Free time for lunch and then head to Verona. Overnight at the core of Verona.Day 4 (B)Have breakfast at the hotel. Visit the famous city of Verona, both ancient and modern. Stroll through its narrow streets and get in touch with its varied and fascinating past. In the afternoon depart for Genoa, with a stop at Lake Iseo and have some free time for lunch. Overnight in the centre of Genoa.Day 5 (B)Have breakfast and head to Sanremo, defined as the city of flowers and sun, known all over the world for the Italian Song Festival. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon return to Genoa along the Rivera di Ponente, passing through characteristic villages. Overnight at the hotel.Day 6 (B)Have breakfast and depart for Portovenere, a fishermen village located at the end of La Spezia Gulf. Ferry to Cinque Terre (if the atmospheric conditions don’t permit the boarding, the visit will be done with a panoramic itinerary in a minibus.) Free time for lunch. In the afternoon it's back to Genoa. Day 7 (B)Have breakfast and depart for Rapallo. Then, head to Portofino. Around a little square, you can have a nice view of a group of high, colored and picturesque houses. Finally, stop in Santa Margherita, famous seaside city of Riviera di Levante and free time for lunch. Return to Milan in the afternoon.
Genoa Transfer: Riviera or Genoa Hotel to Cruise Port
When it's time to board your cruise ship, your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Genoa, Camogli, Santa Margherita Ligure, Rapallo or Portofino and drive you by private vehicle to the Genoa cruise port (Porto Antico). By prebooking a private transfer, you can skip the stress of taxis or public shuttles, ensuring you make your cruise on time.To arrange this cruise transfer from your Italian Riviera or Genoa hotel to the Genoa port, simply make a note of your hotel and cruise details when booking. Your one-way transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.