4 Day Italian Riviera from Milan

Day 1 Departure at 08.30 am from Milan to Genoa (departure is also possible directly from Genoa joining the group at 10.30). Seaport, one of the largest of the Southern Europe, the first in Italy; 6th city of the country, this town has an important history, as a Maritime Republic. Its historical center has grown around the dock, is full of narrow and characteristic streets and has a medieval origin. Visit of the modern zone of “Ancient Port”, restored for the 500 years of America discovery by Christopher Columbus. Here we find the Aquarius, the second biggest in Europe. Free time for lunch. Accommodation in hotel and free evening for personal interests. Overnight in the center of Genoa in a 4 stars hotel. Day 2 - B Breakfast at the hotel and outgoing to Sanremo, defined as the city of flowers and sun, known all over the world for the Italian Song Festival. Its economy is based on flower farming and tourism. This little town of Riviera di Ponente (Western Riviera), offers many possibilities of entertainment like beaches and nice promenades. Its famous Casino is situated on the top of the most elegant street of the town, where you can find shops of clothes and many others. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon return to Genoa along the Rivera di Ponente and passing through characteristic villages. Overnight in the hotel. Day 3 - B Breakfast at the hotel and departure to Portovenere, a fishermen village located at the end of La Spezia Gulf. Visit. Ferry to Cinque Terre (if the atmospheric conditions doesn’t permit the boarding, the visit will be done with a panoramic itinerary in minibus.) Heritage of the Unesco, these 5 fishermen villages, symbolize a group unique in the World for its beautiful landscape and the medieval style of their buildings. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon coming back to Genoa. Overnight at the hotel. Day 4 - B Breakfast at the hotel and departure to Rapallo. Famous tourist centre, Visit. Here, we invite you to try a slice of focaccia, typical local bread with its amazing variety, only produced in this area. Then, road to Portofino. Around a little square, you can have a nice view of a group of high, colored and picturesque houses. In the small port, during the high season, you can see expensive yachts from every part of the world. Visit. Finally, stop in Santa Margherita, famous seaside city of Riviera di Levante (Eastern Riviera), located in the Tigullio Gulf and free time for lunch. In the afternoon, return to Milan.Day 4 can be changed into day 2 and vice versa in case of organizational needs.