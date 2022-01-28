The former stables of Villa Aldobrandini, restored by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, house Frascati's single museum of note, the Museo Tuscolano…
Frascati
An easy train ride from Rome, the elegant and well-to-do wine town of Frascati makes for a refreshing day trip with its compact historic centre and delicious food and drink.
The town is also famous for its aristocratic villas, built as summer retreats by rich Roman families in the late Renaissance and early baroque period.
Explore Frascati
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Frascati.
See
Scuderie Aldobrandini
The former stables of Villa Aldobrandini, restored by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, house Frascati's single museum of note, the Museo Tuscolano…
See
Villa Aldobrandini Gardens
Looming over Frascati's main square, Villa Aldobrandini is a haughty 16th-century villa designed by Giacomo della Porta and built by Carlo Maderno. It's…
See
Tusculum
The remnants of ancient Tusculum lie littered on a hilltop a few kilometres outside Frascati – you'll need a car to get to the site. The main ruins of…
See
Cattedrale di San Pietro
Frascati is a long way from Scotland but it's here, in the town's 16th-century cathedral, that the heart of Charles Edward Stuart, aka Bonnie Prince…
