©pavel068/Getty Images

Frascati

An easy train ride from Rome, the elegant and well-to-do wine town of Frascati makes for a refreshing day trip with its compact historic centre and delicious food and drink.

The town is also famous for its aristocratic villas, built as summer retreats by rich Roman families in the late Renaissance and early baroque period.

Explore Frascati

  • S

    Scuderie Aldobrandini

    The former stables of Villa Aldobrandini, restored by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, house Frascati's single museum of note, the Museo Tuscolano…

  • V

    Villa Aldobrandini Gardens

    Looming over Frascati's main square, Villa Aldobrandini is a haughty 16th-century villa designed by Giacomo della Porta and built by Carlo Maderno. It's…

  • T

    Tusculum

    The remnants of ancient Tusculum lie littered on a hilltop a few kilometres outside Frascati – you'll need a car to get to the site. The main ruins of…

  • C

    Cattedrale di San Pietro

    Frascati is a long way from Scotland but it's here, in the town's 16th-century cathedral, that the heart of Charles Edward Stuart, aka Bonnie Prince…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Frascati.

  • See

    Scuderie Aldobrandini

    The former stables of Villa Aldobrandini, restored by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, house Frascati's single museum of note, the Museo Tuscolano…

  • See

    Villa Aldobrandini Gardens

    Looming over Frascati's main square, Villa Aldobrandini is a haughty 16th-century villa designed by Giacomo della Porta and built by Carlo Maderno. It's…

  • See

    Tusculum

    The remnants of ancient Tusculum lie littered on a hilltop a few kilometres outside Frascati – you'll need a car to get to the site. The main ruins of…

  • See

    Cattedrale di San Pietro

    Frascati is a long way from Scotland but it's here, in the town's 16th-century cathedral, that the heart of Charles Edward Stuart, aka Bonnie Prince…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Frascati

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.