The larger and more developed of the Castelli's two volcanic lakes – the other is Lago di Nemi – Lago Albano is set in a steeply banked wooded crater. It's a popular hang-out, particularly in spring and summer, when Romans flock here to top up their tans and eat in the many lakeside restaurants and trattorias.

The lake is accessible from Castel Gandolfo, or from a branch road off Via Appia Nuova (SS7).