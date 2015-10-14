The Beauty and the Flavor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Collio Wine Tour

Meeting with the tour escort at 10:00 am, or time and place in Udine to be agreed in case of an all-day excursion (departure from other locations is possible upon request with an extra charge). With a private car you will reach the prestigious cellar of Venica & Venica in Dolegna del Collio, inside a farmhouse surrounded by vineyards on the encircling terraced hills. Visit of the cellar with the explanation of the various peculiarities of the Collio region. The tasting offers 6 glasses. We will then continue on to Abbazia di Rosazzo (the Abbey of Rosazzo), also known as the "monastery of roses", which offers a breathtaking panorama over the hills. Lunch at the nearby restaurant Le Badie, also in ascenic location, to enjoy typical local dishes, with wines included. In the afternoon, you will continue to enjoy the picturesque views with a ride in the Slovenian part of the Collio (Brda) with a visit to Castel Dobra and the village of San Martino. On the way back, we will make a stop at historic Villa de Puppi in Moimacco, designed in Palladian style. Visit of its cellar with explanations of the various stages of winemaking and of the aging process. The tasting offers 5 glasses. At around 18:00 arrival at the departure point.