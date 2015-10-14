Welcome to Udine
As well as its culinary and vinous pleasures, the city also has a handful of excellent museums; this was the second home of Tiepolo and there's a number of his works spread over a few sites. You'll often get to see these marvellous works in only your own company.
Udine activities
Up and down Cividale Friuli Venezia Giulia Wine Tour
Meeting with the tour escort at 10:00 am, or time and place in Udine to be agreed in case of an all-day excursion (departure from other locations is possible upon request with an extra charge). With a private car you will reach historical Villa de Puppi in Moimacco, designed in Palladian style. Visit of its cellar with explanations of the various stages of winemaking and of the aging process. The tasting offers 5 glasses. We will continue to Cividale del Friuli for a relaxing free walk where, between the morning and afternoon, you should visit the Lombard Temple, an extraordinary testimony of medieval architecture, and the Devil's Bridge with its breathtaking panorama over the Natisone river and the Duomo. Lunch at the historic and characteristic "enoteca De Feo" with wines included. On the way back, you will visit the tower-cellar of Perusini in Corno di Rosazzo, built in 2002 in collaboration with the Faculty of Architecture in Venice, using exclusively traditional materials such as wood and brick, but with innovative construction techniques and architectural solutions. The tasting offers 6 glasses. At around 18:00 arrival at the departure point.
The Beauty and the Flavor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Collio Wine Tour
Meeting with the tour escort at 10:00 am, or time and place in Udine to be agreed in case of an all-day excursion (departure from other locations is possible upon request with an extra charge). With a private car you will reach the prestigious cellar of Venica & Venica in Dolegna del Collio, inside a farmhouse surrounded by vineyards on the encircling terraced hills. Visit of the cellar with the explanation of the various peculiarities of the Collio region. The tasting offers 6 glasses. We will then continue on to Abbazia di Rosazzo (the Abbey of Rosazzo), also known as the "monastery of roses", which offers a breathtaking panorama over the hills. Lunch at the nearby restaurant Le Badie, also in ascenic location, to enjoy typical local dishes, with wines included. In the afternoon, you will continue to enjoy the picturesque views with a ride in the Slovenian part of the Collio (Brda) with a visit to Castel Dobra and the village of San Martino. On the way back, we will make a stop at historic Villa de Puppi in Moimacco, designed in Palladian style. Visit of its cellar with explanations of the various stages of winemaking and of the aging process. The tasting offers 5 glasses. At around 18:00 arrival at the departure point.
The Karst Plateau and the Great War in Friuli Venezia Giulia Wine Tour
Meeting with the tour escort at 10:00 am, or time and place in Udine to be agreed in case of an all-day excursion (departure from other locations is possible upon request with an extra charge). With a private car you will reach Castello di Rubbia located in San Michele del Carso which offers wine tourism, reclaiming the ancient winemaking tradition that began in the sixteenth century. Visit of its cellar dug in the rocks with the explanation of the indigenous grapes that grows and absorbs the flavor of the peculiar characteristics of karst terrain. The tasting offers 5 glasses. Lunch at historical Lokanda Devetak, founded in 1870 and now run by its fifth generation, successful fusion of culinary traditions of Slovenia, Austria and Italy. In the afternoon you will visit the sites of the Great War at the open-air Museum of Mt. San Michele, which includes the Galleria Cannoniera della Terza Armata (Gun Tunnel of the Third Army), an underground complex consisting of tunnels dug by Italian multiple troops between 1916 and 1917. On the way back, we will make a stop at historic Villa de Puppi in Moimacco, designed in Palladian style. Visit of its cellar with explanations of the various stages of winemaking and of the aging process. The tasting offers 5 glasses. At around 18:00 arrival at the departure point.