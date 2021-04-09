This mini Habsburg town, which was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire up until WWI, is the beating heart of the Collio wine region. It sits at the foot of Mt Quarin, which is topped with the ruins of a Roman settlement and surrounded by vineyards, some dating back to prehistoric times. The square bell tower of Duomo di Sant’Adalberto is visible from all around. It has a rich rococo interior with buttery yellow walls and pastel-coloured paintings of saints standing beneath sunny skies. In Piazza XXIV Maggio outside, locals and visitors sit at shaded tables beneath the same blue sky, enjoying some of the best white wine in Italy.