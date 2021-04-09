Eat
La Subida
A famous family-run inn, with border-crossing dishes and ingredients – rabbit, boar, flowers and berries – that bring the landscape to the plate in a very…
This mini Habsburg town, which was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire up until WWI, is the beating heart of the Collio wine region. It sits at the foot of Mt Quarin, which is topped with the ruins of a Roman settlement and surrounded by vineyards, some dating back to prehistoric times. The square bell tower of Duomo di Sant’Adalberto is visible from all around. It has a rich rococo interior with buttery yellow walls and pastel-coloured paintings of saints standing beneath sunny skies. In Piazza XXIV Maggio outside, locals and visitors sit at shaded tables beneath the same blue sky, enjoying some of the best white wine in Italy.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cormòns.
Eat
A famous family-run inn, with border-crossing dishes and ingredients – rabbit, boar, flowers and berries – that bring the landscape to the plate in a very…
Eat
The Felluga family are Friulian wine royalty and their cosy 19th-century osteria looks out over the plantings. Feast on tripe on Thursdays, salt cod on…