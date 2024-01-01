Parco Ducale

Stretching along the west bank of the Parma river, these formal gardens seem like Parma personified – refined, peaceful and with barely a blade of grass out of place. They were laid out in 1560 around the Farnese family's Palazzo Ducale, which now serves as headquarters of the provincial carabinieri (military police).

  • Italy, Emilia Romagna, Parma, Piazza Duomo, Battistero at Dusk.

    Battistero

    0.53 MILES

    Overshadowing even the cathedral, the octagonal pink-marble baptistery on the south side of the piazza is one of the most important such structures in…

  • Parma, the Basilica Cathedra inside, view of the dome with the fresco of the Assumption of the Virgin executed by Correggio

    Duomo

    0.56 MILES

    Another daring Romanesque beauty? Well, yes and no. Consecrated in 1106, Parma has a classic Lombard-Romanesque facade, but inside, the gilded pulpit and…

  • Labirinto della Masone

    Labirinto della Masone

    9.25 MILES

    The opening of the world's largest maze in 2015 fulfilled a lifetime dream of art publisher Franco Maria Ricci, who once published what many considered to…

  • Museo del Violino

    Museo del Violino

    26.73 MILES

    Cremona’s history echoes to sound of violins and violin-making, meaning a visit to this relatively new, state-of-the-art museum is practically obligatory…

  • Galleria Nazionale

    Galleria Nazionale

    0.28 MILES

    The Galleria Nazionale displays Parma’s main art collection in dark and ambiently affective environs. Alongside works by local artists Correggio and…

  • Teatro Verdi

    Teatro Verdi

    18.25 MILES

    This stately theatre on Busseto's aptly named Piazza Verdi was built in 1868, although Verdi himself initially pooh-poohed the idea. It opened with a…

  • Cattedrale di Cremona

    Cattedrale di Cremona

    26.8 MILES

    Welcome to an ecclesial colossus. Cremona’s cathedral started out as a Romanesque basilica, but the simplicity of that style later gave way to an…

  • Castello di Torrechiara

    Castello di Torrechiara

    10.75 MILES

    Magnifico Pier Maria Rossi's impressive Torrechiara Castle is one of the most important examples of Italian castle architecture and is considered one of…

1. Palazzo Ducale

0.06 MILES

Surrounded by the formal gardens of the Parco Ducale, this palace was originally built for the Farnese family in 1561. It now serves as headquarters of…

2. Casa Natale di Toscanini

0.22 MILES

At the Parco Ducale's southeast corner, the birthplace of Italy's greatest modern conductor, Arturo Toscanini (1867–1957), retraces his life and travels…

3. Museo Archeologico Nazionale

0.25 MILES

The Museo Archeologico Nazionale exhibits Roman artefacts discovered around Parma, Etruscan finds from the Po valley and a small but fascinating exhibit…

4. Teatro Farnese

0.28 MILES

Rebuilt to original plans after WWII bombing, this stunning theatre is almost entirely made out of wood. The great Monteverdi, frustrated by the theatre's…

5. Galleria Nazionale

0.28 MILES

The Galleria Nazionale displays Parma’s main art collection in dark and ambiently affective environs. Alongside works by local artists Correggio and…

6. Palazzo della Pilotta

0.31 MILES

Looming over the manicured lawns and modern fountains of Piazza della Pace, this monumental palace is hard to miss. Supposedly named after the Spanish…

7. Ponte Romano Spazio Aemilia

0.38 MILES

Parma's Roman Bridge originally dates to 187 BC and re-opened to the public after extensive renovations in 2018. Two of the bridge's 11 arches are now…

8. Pinacoteca Stuard

0.45 MILES

Giuseppe Stuard was a 19th-century Parmese art collector who amassed 600 years worth of epoch-defining art linking the Tuscan masters of the 1300s to…