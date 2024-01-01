Stretching along the west bank of the Parma river, these formal gardens seem like Parma personified – refined, peaceful and with barely a blade of grass out of place. They were laid out in 1560 around the Farnese family's Palazzo Ducale, which now serves as headquarters of the provincial carabinieri (military police).
Parco Ducale
Parma
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Parma attractions
