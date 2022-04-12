Italy's swansong to the baroque, the colossal Reggia di Caserta began life in 1752 after Charles VII ordered a palace to rival Versailles. Not one to…
Caserta
The one compelling reason to visit the town of Caserta, 30km north of Naples, is to gasp at the World Heritage–listed Reggia di Caserta. The former palace is the largest in the world by volume, and its 18th- and 19th-century Royal Apartments are a breathtaking sweep of marble, frescoes, monumental paintings and period furnishings. The palace gardens are worth a visit alone, stretching over 3km in a baroque spectacle of fountains and pools. Prepare to swoon.
Explore Caserta
- Reggia di Caserta
Italy's swansong to the baroque, the colossal Reggia di Caserta began life in 1752 after Charles VII ordered a palace to rival Versailles. Not one to…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Caserta.
See
Reggia di Caserta
Italy's swansong to the baroque, the colossal Reggia di Caserta began life in 1752 after Charles VII ordered a palace to rival Versailles. Not one to…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Caserta
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.